‘Living Nostradamus’ who predicted COVID-19 reveals the future of British Royals!

The accuracy of Nostradamus’ prophecies is widely known to us all. With his prophecies, a ‘modern-day Nostradamus’ is currently generating news. Many of the 16th-century seer’s predictions came true, from Adolf Hitler’s ascension to the death of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Athos Salomé, 36, is a self-proclaimed future teller and clairvoyant. He claims to have foretold the outbreak of COVID-19 and Queen Elizabeth’s death. Athos has earned the nickname ‘Living Nostradamus’ after correctly predicting major worldwide events. According to Athos, a metaphorical ‘bomb’ will appear in Harry’s life next year. Things could already be in motion for the Prince as soon as next month.

Big changes for Prince Harry;

Athos, a British psychic, predicts that Prince Harry’s life will change between 2022 and 2028. He also predicts that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will become history between 2025 and 2026. Athos said he first recognised he had abilities others didn’t have at the age of 12 but kept them hidden because he didn’t want to become a mockery.

Athos, who has been dubbed a ‘modern-day Nostradamus,’ shares how he can picture dramatic events in the future. He says he receives texts from people who say they have been suppressing their visions out of fear of being called crazy. Athos says he is now focused on helping those ‘who need to get out of a hole or the darkness’ and reminds them that ‘life needs to be continued’.