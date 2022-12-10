Rani Mukerji’s new film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ to release on this date

The movie ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ will have Rani Mukerji as the lead. The film’s first look was released by the creators on social media on Friday.

Sharing the still, they wrote, ‘Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children. #RaniMukerji`s #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway to release in cinemas on 3rd March 2023.’

‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway,’ a film by Ashima Chibber, is based on actual events. In order to regain custody of her children, an immigrant Indian mother fought the Norwegian foster care system and local judicial apparatus. This battle is chronicled in the movie.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ was earlier slated to release on May 20, 20022 but now it will premiere on March 3, 2023.

The film will include Rani in a different incarnation. It was extensively shot in Estonia and in various areas of India.

In addition, Rani is working on her book, which will be published on March 21, 2023, her birthday. The memoir will be a very intimate and unflinchingly honest chronicle of Rani’s motivational journey.

Harper Collins India will be the publisher of the book.