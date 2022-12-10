DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Samsung launches new entry-level smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Dec 10, 2022, 05:50 pm IST

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant, Samsung launched new entry-level smartphone named ‘Samsung Galaxy M04’ in India. The Samsung Galaxy M04 is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will go on sale in India via Amazon on December 16 at 12pm IST. This Samsung smartphone will arrive in Blue, Gold, Mint Green, and White colours.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 gets 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by  MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 skin on top. The smartphone packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The device equips a dual rear camera setup with LED flash. It also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy M04 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

 

