Terrorist attempt to ‘bleed India through a thousand cuts’: DGP on Tarn Taran blast

On Saturday morning, a low-intensity explosion was recorded at the Tarn Taran Police Sanjha Kendra in Punjab, which the police said was the result of a Rocket Propelled Granade (RPG) attack. The SFJ has since claimed responsibility. As the state police chief made the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act announcement and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group of Khalistani militants, claimed responsibility for the attack, forensic teams were already on the scene.

After assessing the situation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav told media, ‘An RPG has hit the Police Subidha Center. A UAPA-related FIR has been filed. Additionally, the forensic team has arrived at the scene. To piece together what happened, we are tying up all the loose ends’. He claimed that there are obvious signs of a plan by foreign actors to bleed India dry by a thousand wounds.

‘We’ll look into SFJ’s assertion. We’ll look at every aspect and theory. In order to quickly apprehend the true offenders, investigators are looking into the handlers and operators in Pakistan as well as the European and North American components with whom they have contact’. He also urged the general populace to work with the police to apprehend the suspects without showing fear. ‘ We will ensure full protection for the people of Punjab, the police stations and all installations,’ said the DGP.

The Aam Aadmi Party administration led by Bhagwant Mann was criticised by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over Saturday’s attack on the police station. The BJP said that Punjab’s law and order apparatus had broken down. Anil Sarin, the party’s state director and spokesperson, expressed alarm about the recent attack on the police station in Mohali as well as the prior attack on the intelligence headquarters in that city.

The Intelligence Bureau’s notice, according to Sarin, hasn’t stopped such events from occurring. He continued by saying that those with security die. He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ‘break free of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha’s grasp and focus on the issues in the state instead of taking leadership from Delhi’.