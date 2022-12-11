BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena: The Uniform Civil Code will be enacted before the 2024 elections.

Kirodi Lal Meena, a BJP member, asserted that the country’s Uniform Civil Code would be put into effect by the time of the general elections in 2024. A day after requesting leave to introduce a private member’s bill on the Uniform Civil Code in the Rajya Sabha, Kirodi Lal Meena made his statement.

‘The BJP will adopt the Uniform Civil Code throughout the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,’ Kirodi Lal Meena stated in an interview with India Today.

The BJP MP claimed that, along with the repeal of Article 370, the implementation of UCC has been one of the party’s main tenets since the Jan Sangh era.

‘The law ought to be applied consistently across the nation. It shouldn’t be possible for a Muslim to be married four times but a Hindu can spend seven years in prison for getting married again. After the party leadership made a decision in this regard, I introduced a Private Member’s Bill on UCC in Parliament,’ said Kirodi Lal Meena.

Members of the opposition from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), and Congress had protested against the introduction of the Bill, claiming that if it were to pass, it would ‘destroy’ secularism.

The motion for the introduction of the Bill passed with 63 votes in favour and 23 votes against it after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for division in response to the opposition members’ requests for the withdrawal of the Bill.