Black ink thrown at Chandrakant Patil, a minister of Maharashtra, for his comments on Ambedkar

Black ink was thrown on Chandrakant Patil, a BJP leader and minister for Maharashtra, on Saturday in the Pune suburb of Pimpri for allegedly making insults about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

A man in a blue shirt can be seen on film approaching the BJP politician as he exits a building in Pimpri Chinchwad. Black ink is seen being thrown at Chandrakant Patil’s face in the video by the accused.

Chandrakant Patil was quickly rushed to safety while the security personnel quickly acted and detained the suspect.

After the Maharashtra minister of higher and technical education made a comment about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule during an event in Aurangabad, the attack on Patil occurred the following day.

Following the assault, Chandrakant Patil stated: ‘I am a fighter. I’m not frightened of such cowardly behaviour. I took ink drops, and now everything is good.’

Chandrakant Patil questioned the NCP and Shiv Sena leaders about the attack while urging his party members to be calm.

‘I now ask Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackrey to state unequivocally that this act is not appropriate,’ said Chandrakant Patil.