Father of Shraddha Walkar who was murdered by her boyfriend demands death penalty for murder accused

The lawyer representing the father of Shraddha Walkar – the 27-year-old who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala and her body was cut into 35 pieces in Delhi – has asked for a monitoring of dating apps in order to keep criminals away.

Media sources state that Aftab met Shraddha on a dating app, and that even after Shraddha was killed, he kept in touch with and spoke to other women on the same platform.

‘Though people have the right to use dating apps, these dating apps should be monitored. There can be criminals and terrorists,’ Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of Shraddha’s father told ANI.

The attorney added that Aaftab’s family members should also be the subject of an investigation.

Vikas Walkar, Shraddha Walker’s father, also had opinions on dating applications. He told ANI that because criminals can use the applications to contact victims, they pose a serious threat to society.

‘Aaftab pursued Shraddha to make up her mind to leave. It was because of dating app that Shraddha came in contact with Aaftab,’ ANI quoted Shraddha’s father as saying.

Additionally, he demanded that Aftab receive the death penalty.