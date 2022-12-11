Germany’s Scholz claims that 90 million people may live there as result of strong immigration

In light of the government’s efforts to increase immigration in order to prevent a labour shortage and a problem in its pension system, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on Saturday that Germany could witness a significant increase in population in the years to come.

Scholz said at a citizen forum in Potsdam, close to Berlin, that the government is working to recruit foreign workers to ‘keep the show on the road’ despite an ageing population. This will make an estimated 7% increase in population to 90 million by 2070 plausible.

In an effort to welcome much-needed workers from outside the European Union onto the job market in Europe’s largest economy, Berlin last month approved proposals to change immigration rules.

The German government has stated that it wants to increase immigration and training in order to address a skills deficit that is dragging on the country’s economy at a time of slowing growth and mounting pressure on the public pension system brought on by an ageing population.