In Noida Sector 93 slum area, massive fire breaks out

On Sunday evening, a large fire broke out in the Noida sector 93 slum area, prompting several fire tenders to rush to the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Shortly after the fire started, there were reports of extreme chaos.

The incident occurred in Gejha village, which is part of Noida’s Phase 2 and is situated in sector 93.

There have been no injuries or loss of life reported thus far. Rescue efforts have been launched by fire tenders, and efforts to put out the fire are ongoing.