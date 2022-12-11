Karnataka minister reveals to students how he passed Class 10 exams, saying, ‘Have PhD in cheating’

A minister in Karnataka set a different example by saying that he passed his Class 10 exams by cheating and that he had a PhD on the topic of cheating, despite the fact that children are taught from an early age not to do so.

B Sriramulu, the minister for tribal welfare in Karnataka, spoke to a group of students in the Bellary district of that state and described how he was able to pass his Class 10 exams.

‘I was insulted in my tuition every day and was told that I was good for nothing. My teacher was surprised when I passed the Class 10 exams. I told my teacher that I not only passed the Class 10 exams by cheating but I held a PhD in the subject of cheating during examinations,’ said Sriramulu.

This comes after former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy drew criticism for calling Congressman and former Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in an impolite manner.