Oppo launches Reno 9 Series smartphones: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched Reno 9 Series smartphones in the Chinese market. The series consists of Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,700) and goes up to CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,300. It comes in Bihai Qing, Bright Moon Black, and Tomorrow Gold colours.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro is priced between CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) to CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600). It comes in Bright Moon Black, Slightly Drunken, and Tomorrow Gold colours.

Oppo Reno 9 price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) and goes up to CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000). It is offered in All Things Red, Bright Moon Black, Tomorrow Gold, and Slightly Drunken colours. All Oppo Reno 9 series devices are available for pre-order and will go on sale in China from December 2.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) runs ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with Adreno 730 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5. The device features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut with 394ppi pixel density. It sports a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, OTG, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, distance sensor, and infrared remote control. It features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro specifications: The Oppo Reno 9 Pro features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, coupled with Mali G610 MC6 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro sports dual rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity options are identical to the Oppo Reno Pro+ model, as are the sensors. It features a 4,500mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo Reno 9 specifications: The Oppo Reno 9 also features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 9 Pro. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC along with Adreno 642L GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. Connectivity options and sensors are also identical to the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro. It features a 4,500mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.