Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the proposed Himachal CM, asserts that the Pratibha Singh camp won’t be disregarded.

The Congress high command approved Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was named the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh by the party’s high command, beating out candidates such as state Congress president Pratibha Singh and the opposition leader in the departing Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu promised India Today that the Pratibha Singh camp will not be overlooked in his cabinet.

After hearing that Pratibha Singh would not be the next chief minister after the election, her supporters protested earlier today. Sukha nahi Chalega and ‘Rani sahiba ko mukhyamantri banao’ were shouted by Pratibha Singh’s angry supporters after she had stated that the family of Virbhadra Singh cannot be disregarded.

Pratibha Singh declared that she concurred with the Congress high command’s decision shortly after the decision was made public.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu declared after the announcement, ‘I have not engaged in any lobbying. I have held every position in Congress, from NSUI as a student leader to my current position as CM.’

‘Pratibha Singh camp will receive something,’ he continued. ‘Vikramaditya will hold a cabinet position.’

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also thanked the Gandhi family for everything.

‘I want to express my gratitude to Priyanka Gandhi and Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge for their efforts. I’ve had a lot of aid from the Gandhis,’ the CM-designate told India Today.