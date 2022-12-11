Tecno launches Megabook S1 laptop: Details

Mumbai: Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, Tecno launched its its flagship notebook named ‘Tecno Megabook S1’. The Tecno Megabook S1 is priced at $1,500 (roughly Rs 1,23,000) for the 512GB option, and $1,600 (roughly Rs 1,31,000) for the 1TB storage variant. Both these configurations come with 16GB of RAM. Tecno has not revealed when the Megabook S1 will go on sale. The company is also yet to announce details of the laptop’s pricing or availability for the Indian market.

The Tecno Megabook S1 runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and comes with a 12th Gen Intel processor. It packs 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB SSD storage. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch display, with 3.2K resolution and 16:10 widescreen aspect ratio. The screen features up to 450 nits of maximum brightnessand 120Hz high refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut.

It packs a 70Wh battery and ships with a 65W fast charger in the box. The Megabook S1 is equipped with 6 speakers, an ‘anti-peeping’ AI camera, and support for Near Field Communication (NFC).