A ‘well-deserved reply’ from India to China; More Chinese troops suffered injuries than Indian soldiers

According to reports, the Indian forces positioned in the region of the battle on Friday in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh responded appropriately to the Chinese troops, and more Chinese soldiers were hurt during the clash than Indian soldiers.

They said that while the Chinese had arrived well-prepared with some 300 men, they had not anticipated the Indian side to be similarly well-prepared. The sources earlier said that a small number of servicemen from both sides of the conflict between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang region suffered minor injuries, and they added that both sides quickly withdrew from the area.

They claimed that on December 9, 2022, PLA soldiers approached the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which was vigorously resisted by Indian troops. They said that as a result of the event, the Indian commander in the region conducted a flag meeting with his counterpart to resolve the matter in accordance with organised protocols to restore peace and tranquilly.

According to the sources, there are several spots along the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh that have different perceptions and where both sides patrol the region up to their respective claim lines. Since 2006, this has been the current fashion.