At the Panaiyur headquarters, Thalapathy Vijay greets fan club members. 

Today, December 13, Thalapathy Vijay met administrators and members of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) fan club at his Panaiyur office in Chennai, barely a month after first seeing his followers. Three districts, including Ariyalur and Perambalur, were asked for members and administrators to meet Vijay. Once again, this has fueled rumours regarding Vijay’s eagerly anticipated political debut.

The following film, Varisu, by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, stars Thalapathy Vijay. The movie will premiere on January 12.

On December 13, Vijay had a meeting with the leaders of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. The actor chatted with members of his fan club and asked them about their recent activities. The actor allegedly offered directions for his admirers to follow.

Vijay met the members of the fan clubs from the Namakkal, Salem, and Kanchipuram districts back in November. These back-to-back meetings have given rise to rumours about Vijay’s entry into politics.

In advance of Pongal, the film Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will adorn the screen. Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie will be released. At the box office, Varisu will compete with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.