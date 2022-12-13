Defrauded people posing as finance ministry officials, 4 arrested

Four men have been arrested for impersonating Ministry of Finance employees and defrauding people out of thousands of rupees. The four men were detained by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell for forging official documents that bore the signatures of various government officials, including RBI regional director SMN Swamy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The government had referred a case of financial fraud using forged documents bearing the name of the financial ministry to the commissioner of the Delhi Police. The Special Cell’s IFSO unit was immediately given the task of looking into the complaint.

One of the victims claimed that he was contacted over the phone by Chaman Lal and informed that money had been sanctioned against his expired insurance policy. After being prompted for his email address, a letter was sent to the victim at the fictitious email address [email protected] informing him that a sanction of Rs. 12,46,518 had been made against his expired insurance policies.

According to the victim, he was initially required to pay Rs. 44,000 for processing fees. When the victim paid the requested amount, he was then sent a fake check for Rs 12,46,518 through the mail after being asked to pay Rs 27,000 in NOC fees. After receiving the cheque, the victim was again required to pay Rs 52,000 in final fund release fees. He was informed that if he did not do so, he would not be able to receive the cheque’s value. Therefore, the victim was defrauded of Rs 1,27,000 in total.