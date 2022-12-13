In Bhopal, a school bus driver was given a life sentence for raping two minor girls.

A school bus driver who sexually assaulted two kindergarten pupils in Bhopal on September 8 has been given life in jail by a POCSO-specific court.

The female bus attendant did nothing to protect the young girls from the accused, Hanumat Jadav, who sexually molested them inside the vehicle.

Not only was the accused found guilty and sentenced to a 20-year prison term, but also the female attendant who was on duty at the time of the occurrence. The penalties for Jadav and the female attendant was Rs 32,000.

The children, who testified in court, reportedly said the driver and attendant were ‘nice’ because they did not understand what was being done to them, says a report by the Times of India (TOI). The girls finally divulged what the driver specifically did to them and how the female attendant assisted him after being questioned about what they used to do with them, said the special prosecutor Manisha Patel.

The judge ruled that it was the driver’s and the attendant’s duty to ensure the girls got home safely. But they disregarded their obligations.