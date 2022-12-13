India’s industrial production crashes by 4%

New Delhi: The industrial production in the country crashed by 4% in October. The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed this. As per the data, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown 4.2% in October 2021. The decline in the manufacturing sector output and subdued growth in mining and power generation are the reason for this.

The manufacturing sector’s output declined by 5.6% in October 2022. The mining output rose by a 2.5% and power generation increased by 1.2% during the month.

IIP is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These Eight Core Industries are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.