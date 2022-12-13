James Cameron will miss the LA premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water

The world premiere of James Cameron’s new movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, will take place on December 13 in Los Angeles. The director will miss the LA premiere due to his Covid-19 positive result. Cameron went to the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in London earlier on December 6.

The arrival of Avatar: The Way of water is highly anticipated by everyone. There has been a tremendous amount of hype because of the astounding initial evaluations.

‘I am in LA, just got back from Tokyo, and I picked up Covid on the plane, so I’m all alone and can’t go to my own premiere tonight,’ Cameron said in a statement to the Deadline. ‘I’ve told a lot of folks, ‘Oh, we’ll catch up, and I’ll see you at the premiere,’ but I guess not. Man makes a proposal, and God decides.’

‘Cameron is doing OK,’ a Disney representative informed the portal. He showed a positive result as part of a regular testing cycle. He won’t be there at the premiere, but he will continue to finish his schedule virtually.