Jodhpur cylinder blast: death toll rises to 18

The number of people killed in the cylinder explosion-related fire in a village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur rose to 18, as six more people died on Monday from their wounds. Approximately 60 people were hurt when a house caught fire during a wedding celebration.

Anil Kayal, the rural superintendent of police for Jodhpur District, reported that eight women and nine children were among those killed in the collision. Five of the patients who were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital are in serious condition, and 34 other patients are still receiving care.

According to sources, the mother of the groom was one of those who passed away on Monday.

Before departing for Delhi, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stopped by the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, spoke with the staff, and asked about the patients’ health.

MLA for Congress from Shergarh Along with police and government representatives, Meena Kanwar went to the accident scene in Bhungra village on Monday and conducted an inspection. She advised government officials and workers to donate one day’s pay to the accident victims’ families as financial assistance.