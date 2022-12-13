Minister in Parliament : Since 2020, 16 lakh cybercrime incidents have been reported.

The information provided to the Lok Sabha today states that, more than 16 lakh cybercrime incidences have been reported across the nation over the past three years, leading to the filing of more than 32,000 FIRs.

The ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (www.cybercrime.gov.in), according to Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, enables simple reporting of all types of cybercrimes, and incidents reported on this portal are automatically forwarded to the appropriate State and UT law enforcement agency for further handling in accordance with applicable laws.

In response to a written query, he stated: ‘According to the data maintained, more than 16 lakh cybercrime events have been recorded and more than 32,000 FIRs have been registered from January 1, 2020, to December 7, 2022.’

Minister further said, ‘a system called ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ has been established to prevent money theft by fraudsters and to allow for the rapid reporting of financial frauds.’

More than Rs 180 crore worth of bank fraud transactions have so far been prevented. A toll-free Helpline number, ‘1930,’ has been operationalized to let people file online cyber complaints.