Saudi Arabia lifts Covid vaccine requirements, age requirement for Umrah pilgrims from this country

Riyadh: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has lifted the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for Umrah pilgrims from Turkey. Saudi Arabia also exempting them from the age requirement. Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced this.

Earlier the ministry introduced age requirement for umrah pilgrims. The minimum age is set as 5. The ministry informed that the minimum age allowed to undertake Umrah is 5 years, but children escorted by parents can have access to the Grand Mosque, which houses the Holy Kaaba.