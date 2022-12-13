DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Dec 13, 2022, 04:14 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher  on Tuesday.  BSE Sensex rose 402.73 points or 0.65% to close at 62,533.30.  NSE Nifty climbed 110.85 points or 0.6% to end at 18,608. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.25% and 0.4% respectively.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee declines against US dollar 

The top gainers in the market were  IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech M, Ultratech Cement,  Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Nestle India, HUL, Tata Steel,   Maruti, and Titan.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 13, 2022, 04:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button