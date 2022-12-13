Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday. BSE Sensex rose 402.73 points or 0.65% to close at 62,533.30. NSE Nifty climbed 110.85 points or 0.6% to end at 18,608. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.25% and 0.4% respectively.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech M, Ultratech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Nestle India, HUL, Tata Steel, Maruti, and Titan.