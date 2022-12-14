A couple from Gurugram was arrested for sexually abusing two adopted children.

A couple in Gurugram who had adopted two children from a group in Kolkata used them for sexual exploitation. The police claimed that they took advantage of two young siblings for almost three months before returning them.

When the youngsters were sent for a medical exam, the incident came to light. On behalf of the Indian Society for Rehabilitation, Deepak Sinha filed a complaint on November 29 at the Rabindra Sarobar police station in Kolkata.

The Gurugram, Sector 10 resident Nitin Sharma and his wife were arrested by the police on April 1. On March 30, they had adopted a 2-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother from Kolkata.

According to the lawsuit, they returned to Kolkata with the kids on July 12. A board of doctors examined the siblings before returning them to the shelter home where they had been staying before being adopted.

Sinha’s alleged that, it was found during the medical test that the youngsters had been sexually exploited.