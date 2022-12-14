After police raid on poll strategist’s office, Congress protests in Hyderabad

Leaders and supporters of the Telangana Congress protested today in Hyderabad after state police searched the office of the party’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu there because of negative comments he had made about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the in power BRS government.

Leaders of the Telangana Congress, including its state chairman and MP Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, and party members, will reportedly lay siege to the BRS headquarters, which was officially opened today. As they attempted to occupy the office of the Hyderabad City Commissioner, numerous party leaders were detained. The CP office and the Congress office have both seen a significant increase in police presence.

The Hyderabad Police allegedly entered Sunil Kanugolu’s office without a warrant, seized computers, and arbitrarily detained three members of the war room, according to the leaders of the Congress. After more than 14 hours, the police have still not provided a FIR or disclosed the sections under which the Congress members were arrested.

The party declared that it would pursue the matter legally by petitioning the court to hold the police accountable for acting as the BRS party’s agent. It also stated that protests would take place in Delhi and every mandal in the state.

‘This is absolutely ridiculous. Are we living in India or in North Korea or Pakistan? Just for a post about K Kavitha’s involvement in the liquor scam, which is true, the police raided Kanugolu’s office,’ MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

‘The police are hounding our people without any logic. We are going to raise it in parliament, protest across Telangana and will siege the BRS office in a while from now,’ he said.