Amid border dispute, Amit Shah meets with Karnataka’s CM Bommai, Maharashtra’s Shinde

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, and Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, met on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss the dispute over the Belagavi border between the two states.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and Araga Jnanendra, the minister of home for Karnataka, attended the meeting.

‘The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today. Keeping a positive approach, the chief ministers agreed that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner,’ Shah told the media.

According to Shah, both states have agreed to form a committee on this issue, which will be led by a senior IPS officer, to ensure that constitutional guidelines are followed and that both states maintain law and order so that both visitors and residents don’t face any problems.

‘Some fake Twitter accounts were opened in the names of political leaders (of both states) to spread misinformation about the matter. FIRs will be registered against such Twitter accounts and people involved will be exposed in public,’ Shah added.