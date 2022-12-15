‘Alcohol is like GOD, it’s everywhere…’ Union Minister mocks CM for being mentally unfit!

Patna: God is unseen and omnipresent. The availability of alcohol in Bihar has also drawn criticism from Union Minister Giriraj Singh. The United Janata Dal, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Congress coalition is in power in Bihar, and Nitish Kumar is its leader. False liquor is produced and sold here when prohibition is in effect. Casualties result from this as well. In this instance, at least 39 individuals lost their lives as a result of consuming phoney alcohol in a Chabra district village.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh responded to a query from the media by saying, ‘God, who is omnipresent, is invisible to the naked sight. Similar to this, alcohol is widely available in Bihar. In Bihar, someone perishes from famine every single day. But Nitish is certain in his choice. not comprehending his defeat. In Bihar, alcohol is revered on par with God. Although it is everywhere, you cannot see it. For the last ten years, Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar has done nothing. He is expressing his rage in front of the group since his influence inside the state is waning and he is becoming older. Nitish Kumar is not psychologically capable of leading the government’.

Giriraj is also dissatisfied with Nitish’s intimidation of BJP MLAs in the Bihar Assembly. He described Nitish as tasteless. In the assembly, the opposition continuously chanted chants referencing the Chapra event. Nitish became irrational at one point. In addition to Giriraj, BJP MP from Patliputra and Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav also reiterated Giriraj’s remarks. He declared, ‘Nitish Kumar should resign from his position if he can’t adequately execute the prohibition’.

39 individuals have perished in the Chhapra district of Bihar after consuming poisoned alcohol. Many more are ill and hospitalised. Bihar also occasionally hears of deaths brought on by poisoning, not just in Chhapra. In light of this, BJP member Giriraj wonders if Nitish should change his mind about banning alcohol in Bihar. However, Nitish had the BJP’s backing for this choice because he was an associate of the party at the time. After the circumstances changed, Nitish accepted Tejashwi, the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, instead of the BJP’s hand. The BJP is now on the opposition side as a result.