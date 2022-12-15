BJP MP demands reversal of minorities’ scholarship elimination decision

Pritam Munde, a member of the BJP, requested today that the Union government reverse its recent decision to eliminate several scholarships for minority populations.

The government’s pre-matriculation scholarship for minorities will no longer be available to pupils in grades 1 through 8, and the Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students seeking higher education has been eliminated.

Ms. Munde brought up the matter in the Lok Sabha, claiming that the decision was made without giving any previous notice and that thousands of students had applied for it this year as well.

‘I demand that the administration reconsider its choice. Education is free under the right to education, but these scholarships help to support these students in their academic endeavours’ She said.

The MP for Maharashtra’s Beed remarked, ‘Looking at this issue from the point of view that youngsters are not pushed towards child labour and remain on the road of education, the decision be rescinded after a review.’