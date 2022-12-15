Congress leader from Chhattisgarh shot dead in Bilaspur; investigation underway

Sanju Tripathi, a leader of the Chhattisgarh Congress, was shot six times by two unknown assailants on Wednesday in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh.

According to sources who spoke to India Today, Tripathi, who was involved in over two dozen criminal cases, was probably killed over a long-standing argument.

Two assistants fired randomly at Sanju Tripathi while he was riding a four-wheeler, according to sources. The Congress leader died on the spot.

A police team and senior officials rushed to the scene after learning about the shooting incident. To find the unidentified attackers, a thorough search was conducted.

More research is currently being done.