Damien Duff: Kylian Mbappe cannot lace Lionel Messi’s boots

Damien Duff, a former winger for Chelsea, praised Lionel Messi as the greatest player to ever live and claimed that Kylian Mbappe isn’t even able to tie the shoes of the best version of the Argentine master.

After helping their respective squads defeat Croatia and Morocco in the semifinals, Messi and Mbappe will face battle in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

With five goals each, the two men are tied for first place in the Golden Boot race. Messi and Mbappe are vying for the title of tournament’s finest player, but Duff is adamant about which player he prefers.

The former Chelsea player claimed, as reported by the Mirror, that Mbappe is unable of lacing Messi’s boots when he is at his best. Duff continued by calling the Argentina player the greatest player in football history.

The best Messi was when he was 23, 24, or 25 years old, possibly.

‘Mbappe still can’t match Messi, even in his finest form. That is the calibre of Messi. I’m expressing that, to be clear. When was the best version released? 24 when he was 23. The best player ever is Messi.’

On Sunday, both players will compete for the greatest honour in sport, and Messi has nothing but praise for his PSG partner.

The Argentine star claimed that the French forward is a distinct player who is very strong one-on-one in an interview with TUDN Mexico earlier this year. Mbappe is a complete player and will undoubtedly rank among the best, said Messi.

‘Kylian is a different player, a beast who goes into space, who is very quick, who scores a lot of goals, who is really strong in one-on-one situations.’

‘He is a complete player, as he has demonstrated over the years, and he will undoubtedly rank among the best in the coming years,’ said Messi.