EU is firmly on Ukraine’s side, says Germany’s Scholz

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, told the German parliament that Hungary was not alone in Hungary’s support for Ukraine, and that attempts to undermine the values of the EU by obstructing foreign policy actions would fail.

He warned lawmakers on Wednesday that ‘anyone who thinks he can undermine the values of the EU, to which every member state has committed himself, by blocking its foreign and security policies, will fail.’

After the partial unfreezing of financial support for Hungary, Budapest earlier this week dropped its objections to an EU loan to Kiev. Due to concerns about the rule of law, the EU had blocked the funds.

Scholz added that as long as Russian President Vladimir Putin continued his campaign against Kiev, support for Ukraine, including sanctions against Moscow, would be maintained and strengthened.

Nobody is suffering more as a result of Russia’s war than the Ukrainians, and we firmly support them, he said.