Headlight issue; General Motors recalls 825,000 trucks and SUVs

On Wednesday, General Motors said that it was recalling 825,000 trucks and SUVs in North America due to a potential issue where the daytime running lights could not turn off while the headlights are on, potentially resulting in excessive glare. The largest American carmaker stated the recall applies to a number of Cadillac CT4 and CT5 cars, as well as Buick Envision, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles from the model years 2020 through 2023.

85,000 cars in Canada and 740,000 in the United States are included in the recall. The body control module software will be updated by a dealer or via an over-the-air update to fix the problem, according to GM. The automobiles allegedly do not meet a U.S. federal vehicle safety requirement, and glare might impair sight and raise collision risks, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall is a growth of one GM first announced in November due to the selling problem. As far as the recall is concerned, GM stated it is not aware of any incidents or injuries. A GM engineer’s report on the problem, which was received in October and led to a corporate probe, was what caused the recall.