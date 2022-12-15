Kate Winslet reveals that her three kids forced her to join the cast of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Hollywood icon Kate Winslet recently revealed that her three children compelled her to join the cast of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ Winslet rose to stardom with her portrayal as Rose in James Cameron’s 1997 timeless masterpiece ‘Titanic.’

Winslet, who often doesn’t engage her kids in career decisions, opted to take the hard role after listening to her boys Bear and Joe and daughter Mia.

‘I was just super happy to jump into the world of Avatar and very excited to be asked,’ Winslet told people. ‘He called me and described the role and I thought, ‘My God, that sounds amazing.’ And my kids were like, ‘Oh my God, mom, you have to do it.’ I was like, ‘Obviously.’ I said, ‘Well, they’re going to send the script.’ They were like, ‘No, it doesn’t matter. Just you have to do it!’

By signing up for the role in the highly-anticipated sequel, the Oscar-winning actress also got to reunite with her ‘Titanic’ director, who she adores a lot. ‘We’ve totally kept in touch over the years. He’s very good at Christmas and birthday presents,’ Winslet says of Cameron. ‘He always remembers. He’s amazing.’

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ released in theatres on December 16.