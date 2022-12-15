Local train services in Mumbai are interrupted due to a technical issue

The Central Railway (CRsuburban )’s train service on Mumbai’s Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines experienced a technical issue with the signalling system at a Navi Mumbai railway station on Thursday during the morning rush hour, informed the officials.

According to them, the Harbour (Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Trans-Harbour (Panvel to Thane) routes experienced delays of nearly an hour due to the malfunction at the Juinagar railway station.

‘A track-changing point at Juinagar Railway Station became inoperable as of 6 am as a result of the signal problem. Due to the issue, until the issue was resolved at 7 pm, only the suburban services between CSMT and Vashi on the Harbour line and Thane to Nerul on the Trans-Harbor route were operating’ officials said

Shivaji Sutar, the CR’s principal public relations officer informed that, ‘although the problem was eventually fixed and service was resumed, there was a delay on both lines because of train bunching.’

Even after services resumed, according to passengers, locals on the Harbour line experienced a 20-minute or longer morning rush-hour wait, whereas the Trans-Harbour line experienced a significantly smaller delay.

Around 10 lakh commuters per day are transported by trains on the Harbour line.