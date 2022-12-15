New TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says, ‘traditional sports will be given importance’

According to MK Stalin’s son, MLA and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, traditional sports will be given importance in Tamil Nadu. On December 14, Udhayanidhi Stalin was appointed to his father’s cabinet and given responsibility for the Ministry of Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

‘Tournaments will be held where Kabaddi and Silambattam will be included. Importance will be given to traditional sports. Jallikattu has been happening and the final decision on it will be taken by the chief minister,’ he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said of taking over as the state’s new minister of sports: ‘The chief minister has given me this duty and I’m trying to do my best. This is my second day today. As per our election manifesto, we’ll have to provide every constituency with a stadium.’

The new minister also discussed the opposition’s criticisms of him. ‘I’m very used to that. I have a lot of responsibilities. Definitely there’ll be criticism since I was appointed as youth secretary. I’ll speak through my work.’

Udhayanidhi quit acting to enter politics. ‘I was never a popular actor. I’ve been elected by the people of my constituency and I’ll have to work for them,’ he said, defending his choice.