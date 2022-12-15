Outbound travelers are restricted from carrying ‘foreign currency’; Details…

Islamabad; Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set a $5,000 per-visit cap for all travellers who are 18 years of age or older. According to a recent FBR announcement, the board has also set a $30,000 or comparable yearly maximum on the amount of foreign cash that can be carried abroad by outbound travellers in the same age range.

According to the FBR, the cap has been set at $2,500 for each visit and $15,000 annually for those under the age of 18. For travellers to Afghanistan, the upper limit has been further lowered to $6,000 and $1,000 in comparable foreign currency for a single trip.

‘The yearly caps on outgoing travellers for the corresponding nations will apply beginning in 2023 and last for a calendar year. However, for the calendar year 2022, the current annual restrictions in place prior to the publication of this notice will remain in force through December 31, 2022’, the notification said.