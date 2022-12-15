Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower on December 15. BSE Sensex was down 878.88 points or 1.40% at 61,799.03. NSE Nifty was down 245.40 points or 1.32% at 18,414.90. About 1360 shares have advanced, 2084 shares declined, and 117 shares remained unchanged in the markets.

The top gainers in the market were Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, NTPC and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Infosys, HDFC and Eicher.

All the sectoral indices ended lower. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost 0.6-1%.