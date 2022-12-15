To join Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajasthani tribal groups march with 20-ft-tall sculpture of Congress symbol

A troop of 100 people from de-notified tribal groups marched to join the yatra as Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dausa in Rajasthan, 30 kilometres from Jaipur. The tribal groups marched through the streets of Jaipur pulling camel carts pulled by 20-foot-tall sculptures of the Congress symbol.

The Kalbeliya Samaj, the Safera community, and the Bawariya were among the tribes that were not notified.

The group began their march in Jaipur and will meet Rahul Gandhi at Dausa on Friday at around 11am. Gandhi will hear the group’s problems and they will talk about solutions.

The Kalbeliyas were spotted dancing to the music played on the Chang and Sarangi as the march gradually closed the distance with Dausa.

There are 65 lakh tribal people in Rajasthan who have not been notified. On Thursday, the Gandhi scion met with Rajasthani athletes as part of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.