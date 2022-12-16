2022; The ‘year of botched executions’ for the United States!

According to a recent study, the number of executions in the United States has decreased over the previous ten years, and in 2022, more than one-third of them were really carried out improperly. Many scholars who study the death penalty were astounded by the findings, and they went on to declare 2022 ‘the year of botched executions’.

Seven of the 20 attempts at execution in 2022, according to the researchers, were ‘visibly troublesome,’ and two were totally abandoned. The report, which experts praised as one of the most thorough yearly analyses of the death sentence, also noted that the number of executions has been sharply falling since the 1990s and that it was roughly half that amount in the 2000s.

The fact that the practise has already been banned in 37 US states has an influence on the data as well. According to a New York Times story, Robert Dunham, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, ‘as support for the death penalty has fallen, we’ve been seeing more and more harsh actions by the states that want to carry it out. And it shows up in irresponsibility’.

When the executions are broken down by state, it becomes clear that Texas and Oklahoma each carried out five executions, Arizona had three executions, and Alabama had two. After 25 individuals in Oklahoma received the death penalty in just 29 months, Oklahoma really dominated news. While politicians and authorities have cited the lateness of the defense’s appeals and the death warrant’s time restriction as causes for the botched executions, the study also noted that the challenge of locating the lethal injection medications has significantly contributed to the unsuccessful efforts.