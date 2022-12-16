Airline introduces new non-stop flights to Dubai

Nairobi: Flag carrier airline of Kenya, Kenya Airways will operate new non-stop flights to Dubai. The air carrier will operate flights from Mombasa to Dubai 4 times a week. It will deploy its Boeing 737-800 aircraft for the service. Thus the frequency of flights to Dubai from Kenya will rise to 14 flights a week.

The air carrier last week started new flight service connecting the capitals of Ghana and Senegal. The flights will be operated twice a week. Flight KQ514 will depart Nairobi at 21.30 local time on Tuesdays and Sundays, arriving in Accra in Ghana at 12.10 local time. The leg to Dakar will commence 01.10 arriving at 04.15. The return flight KQ 515 will depart Dakar at 05.15 local time, and make one-hour a stop in Accra.