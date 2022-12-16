Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Erumely; 10-year-old girl dies

Kottayam: A 10-year-old girl died on Friday after a contract-carriage bus bound for Sabarimala overturned in Kannimala near Erumely. The deceased has been identified as Sanghamitra, a native of Tambaram in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, 16 passengers were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The incident happened on the Mundakayam-Erumely National Highway at around 3:15 PM. The driver lost control over the vehicle at Kannimala and it veered off the road before plunging into a ditch. As per reports, the bus was carrying 21 devotees from Chennai.

The injured were shifted to the Kanjirappally General Hospital. Those who are gravely injured was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.