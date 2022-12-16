Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,760, lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally lower by 0.09% or Rs 50 at Rs 54,057 per 10 gram. Silver futures shed 0.36% or Rs 244 at Rs 67,574 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,780.63 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,789.40. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $23.09 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $1,011.63 and palladium rose 1.1% to $1,810.51.