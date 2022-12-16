FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia to clash with Morocco tomorrow

Doha: Croatia will face Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the third-place playoff of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Saturday at 8.30 pm (IST). Croatia lost to Argentina in the first semifinal by ‘3-0’ and the African team lost to defending champions France.

Morocco scripted a new history by becoming the first African team and the first Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Croatia and Morocco have faced only twice in history, including their encounter in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their first meeting was in 1996 in the semifinal of the Hassan II Trophy in Casablanca. Croatia won the match by ‘7-6’ in a penalty shootout. The second meeting of both the teams at the group levels this world cup ended in a goalless draw.

Morocco’s road to the third-place playoff:

Group Stage:

Drew With Croatia 0-0

Beat Belgium 2-0

Beat Canada 2-1

Round-of-16:

Beat Spain 3-0 (Penalty Shootout)

Quarterfinal:

Beat Portugal 1-0

Semifinals:

Lost to France 2-0

Croatia’s Road to the Semis:

Group Stage:

Drew With Morocco 0-0

Beat Canada 4-1

Drew With Belgium 0-0

Round-of-16:

Beat Japan 3-1 (Penalty Shootout)

Quarterfinal:

Beat Brazil 4-1 (Penalty Shootout)

Semifinals:

Lost to Argentina 3-0