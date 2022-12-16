Flipkart on the Delhi acid attack: Blacklisted vendor, assisting with investigation

The world’s largest online retailer, Flipkart, has released an official statement regarding the acid attack in Delhi, where the perpetrator is said to have purchased the chemical through the website. It stated that the offending vendor has been removed from the marketplace and denounced the assault.

‘We vehemently condemn this tragic event, and our hearts go out to the victim and her family. Products that fail to meet expectations are removed from the Flipkart marketplace portal. Sellers who are proven to be selling things that are illegal, hazardous, or forbidden face harsh penalties. The vendor in question has been placed on a blacklist, and we are offering the relevant authorities all of our assistance in their investigation,’ informed Flipkart.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two males on a bike on Wednesday following a breakup. The report says that, the main suspect, Sachin Arora, and the survivor were once dating but broke up three months ago.

Together with two other people who have also been detained in this case, Harshit and Virendra, Sachin organised the attack. Behind Harshit on the bike, Sachin was seated as a passenger. According to the police, Virendra, the third accused, left the scene of the incident with Sachin’s cellphone and scooty so that an alibi could be made.

Arora stated that he purchased the acid on Flipkart during questioning.