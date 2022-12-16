Gulf country temporarily suspends issuance of ID cards

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced a temporary suspension of the issuance of ID cards. ID cards will not be issued on the 18th and 25th of December 2022. This is due to the municipal councils elections. Other services by the Directorate General of Passports and Civil Status will continue on these dates.

‘The Royal Oman Police announces to all citizens that coinciding with the date of the elections for the members of the municipal councils for the third term , the issuance, renewal, replacement, or a issuance of a lost ID card, will be stopped on Sunday, December 18, 2022, during the polling period for citizens outside the Sultanate of Oman, and on Sunday, December 25, 2022 for citizens inside the Sultanate of Oman.’ ROP said in a statement.