An engineering student from Bengaluru, age 19, is said to have committed suicide in his college hostel. The victim, identified as Nitin from Kerala, slit his own throat in the college hostel’s bathroom.

The incident, which happened at Bengaluru’s AMC Engineering College, was found out on Thursday. Nitin, a resident of Kerala, joined the college only 15 days ago, on December 1, according to the Bannerghatta police.