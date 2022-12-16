Indian Railways announces special one-way train connecting these cities

Pune: The Central Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has announced a special one-way train. The special one-way train will be operated from Pune to Gorakhpur on December 16. The pecial train number 01457 will leave Pune at 16.15 hours (4.15 pm) on December 16 and arrive in Gorakhpur at 22.45 hours (10.45 pm) on the next day, December 17.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Prize money for winner and runner-up revealed: Details inside

The train will stop at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jn, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki Jn, Gonda and Basti. The train will have 2 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class and 8 General Second class including 1 Guard’s brake van.