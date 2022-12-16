India’s favorite dish in 2022 is Biryani; Samosas take top spot as favourite snacks!

Online food delivery service Swiggy revealed the meal or snack that Indians ordered the most of in 2022, following a tradition that dates back several years. Biryani became the most popular food to order in 2022, according to a Swiggy research. Biryani is at the top of the list for the eighth time in a row.

Additionally, Biryani was said to have reached a new record of 2.28 orders per second. 137 requests for biryani were delivered by the food delivery service per minute this year, according to data provided by the app. According to the research, this year, Chicken Fried Rice, Veggie Fried Rice, Masala Dosa, Tandoori Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Biryani, Butter Naan, and Veggie Biryani were the items that were most often ordered on Swiggy.

Moreover, Swiggy found that Indians experimented with their meal selections and also ordered Mexican bowls, sushi, Italian pasta, spicy ramen, and pizza in addition to traditional Indian fare. Many foreign foods, such Italian ravioli and Korean bibimbap, became quite popular in India. With 4 million orders this year, Samosa continued to lead the list of the top 10 most requested snacks.

Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French fries, garlic breadsticks, hot wings, tacos, classic stuffed garlic bread, and Mingles Bucket are among the top 10 most popular snacks on Swiggy, according to the food delivery service. According to the online food delivery service, the top three desserts were gulab jamun (2.7 million orders), rasmalai (1.6 million orders), and chocolate lava cake (one million orders). South Indian, Chinese/Pan Asian, Biryani, Desserts/Ice cream, North Indian, and Chinese/Pan Asian are the top 5 cuisines sold by Cloud Kitchens.