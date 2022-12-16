Not having  sex will lead to these side effects

According to a study published in the journal Biological Psychology, sex helps to reduce stress.

Endorphins are a hormone that helps to improve mood. Sex often makes people happy and healthy. Sex is a healthy and good exercise. Sex can help reduce calories.

Having sex at least once a week can help strengthen the relationship and build confidence. Abstinence from sex causes a decrease in natural lubrication in the vagina. Therefore, experts say that it is better for women to use lubricants if they are having sex after a long time.

Maybe sex is the last thing on your mind when you’re stressed out. But it might help lower your anxiety. Sex seems to lessen the amount of hormones your body releases in response to stress. And an active sex life can make you happier and healthier.

Research says people who have sex once a month or less get heart disease more often than those who have it twice a week or so. Part of the reason could be that you get a bit more exercise and are less likely to be anxious or depressed. But it could also be that if you have more sex, you’re physically and mentally healthier in the first place.