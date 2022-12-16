Since 2014, the dropout rate for girls has steadily declined. seats for MBBS rose by 87%: Union Minister for Health

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, claims that fewer females have dropped out of school since 2014, although the number of PG seats has almost doubled. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration, according to the minister, is responsible for this improvement in the education sector.

The Modi administration is striving to make sure that the country’s need for doctors is addressed and that young people who want to follow medical careers do not have to study abroad, said Mandaviya, who spoke with reporters outside of Parliament.

Improvement in toilet facilities, in Mandaviya’s opinion, have significantly decreased the number of female school dropouts.

The dropout rate has decreased from 17 percent to 13 percent as a result of the construction of nearly 4.5 lakh toilets in 2.5 lakh schools, he continued.

The minister continued that, states and all parts of society are praising the new national education policy (NEP). Even in COVID-19, numerous measures were implemented to avoid impeding education.

He claimed that anyone can read any book on the Diksha portal by scanning a Quick Response (QR) Code, and courses 1 through 12 are also taught on the Swayam Prabha TV channel.